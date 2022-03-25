Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Scott Mckee Hand Sells 200,000 Shares

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 200,000 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$1,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,603,129.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. Karora Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

