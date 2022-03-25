KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:KBH traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.61. 184,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $52.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
About KB Home (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
