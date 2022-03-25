KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.61. 184,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Get KB Home alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.