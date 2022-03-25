Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 238,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,700. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$7.15.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

