Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 192 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $427.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.22. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

