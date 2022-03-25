Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,399 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,944,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,074,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000.

FCOM stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

