Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,426 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 160.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 85.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.