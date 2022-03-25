Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 796 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

