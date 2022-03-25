Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 773,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

