Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 493 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE SEE opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

