Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 499 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

