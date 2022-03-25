Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.46. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.16 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

