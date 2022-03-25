Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $378,000 Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 99,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

