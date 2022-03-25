Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 1,452 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -213.89. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

