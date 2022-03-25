KeyCorp Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

SON has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

