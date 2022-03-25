Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $215.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.