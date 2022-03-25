Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

