Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 40,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 69,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 152,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

