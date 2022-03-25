Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 146,554 shares.The stock last traded at $69.50 and had previously closed at $68.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNTK. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

