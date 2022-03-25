Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV)
