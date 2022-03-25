KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 76,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 119,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

