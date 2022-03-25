Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.