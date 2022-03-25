Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of KTB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.54. 164,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,320. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

