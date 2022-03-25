Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 164,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

