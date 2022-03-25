Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of KEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

