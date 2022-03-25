Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.15 and last traded at $64.15. 1,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 222,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,456 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

