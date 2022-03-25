Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) versus Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Financial Contrast

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Co. of America 14.75% 27.08% 13.55% Viridian Therapeutics -2,680.16% N/A -47.70%

This table compares Laboratory Co. of America and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Co. of America $16.12 billion 1.57 $2.38 billion $24.38 11.13 Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 175.00 -$79.41 million ($7.69) -2.60

Laboratory Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laboratory Co. of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Laboratory Co. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Laboratory Co. of America has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Co. of America 0 1 8 0 2.89 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus target price of $325.38, indicating a potential upside of 19.87%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.84%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Laboratory Co. of America.

Summary

Laboratory Co. of America beats Viridian Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions. The Diagnostics segment includes primary care, women’s health, specialty medicine, oncology, ACOs, and hospitals and health systems. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

