Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.