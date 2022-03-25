Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $25.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $556.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

