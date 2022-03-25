Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,762,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,386,000 after buying an additional 899,505 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,912,000 after buying an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 319,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 115.18%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

