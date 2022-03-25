Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LAMR stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.18%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

