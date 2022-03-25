Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

