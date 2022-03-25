Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($10.07) price target on the stock.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.78).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 765.60 ($10.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 776.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.92. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.83).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,696.80).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

