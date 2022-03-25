Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,769. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $2,897,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

