Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $71.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,398 shares of company stock worth $20,518,235 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,456. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

