Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.39.
Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Laura Ashley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laura Ashley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.