LCM Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

