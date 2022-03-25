Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.52) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

LGEN stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 267.80 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386,037. The company has a market cap of £15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08).

In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($266,636.33). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,012.24). Insiders acquired a total of 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

