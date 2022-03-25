Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.40. 120,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,213. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

