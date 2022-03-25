Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Down 4.6%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $262.82 and last traded at $262.82. Approximately 3,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 342,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,197. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

