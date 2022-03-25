Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 47.30%. Analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

