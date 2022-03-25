Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.40

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 209644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.28 million, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

