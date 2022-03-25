Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.