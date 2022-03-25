Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 35,245 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10.

Shares of LLY opened at $287.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

