Lincoln Ho Buys 37,000 Shares of Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) Stock

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Rating) insider Lincoln Ho bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$12,025.00 ($8,907.41).
About Aldoro Resources (Get Rating)
Aldoro Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, gold, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Narndee Igneous Complex covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometres located in Western Australia.
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aldoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.