Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

