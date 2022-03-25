LINK (LN) Price Tops $133.30

LINK (LN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, LINK has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $796.57 million and $1.11 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $133.30 or 0.00300899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.06979874 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 1.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042603 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

