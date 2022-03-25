Lisk One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $290.98 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00070785 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00019623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

