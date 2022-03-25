Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $108,086,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

