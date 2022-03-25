Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $66.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

