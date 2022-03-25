LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives $9.15 Average PT from Brokerages

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGC stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

